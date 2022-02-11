Cases against Arkansans charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot, explained

A trial date has been set for one of the four Arkansans who face charges in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol. Here are the basics on his case as well as the cases of the three other Arkansans charged in the riot.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett of Gravette

Barnett was arrested in January 2021. He is accused of taking a stun gun into the U.S. Capitol during the riot and posing for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

He faces charges of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Entering and remaining in certain rooms in a Capitol building

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Theft of government property

A trial in Barnett’s case has been scheduled for September. He has been released from jail but remains on house arrest.

Peter Francis Stager of Conway

Stager was arrested in January 2021 and is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer outside the U.S. Capitol.

One of nine defendants charged in a single case, Stager is charged with:

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Entering a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

He is the only Arkansas defendant charged in the Jan. 6 riot who remains incarcerated. A trial in the case has not been set though his lawyer asked the judge to set one soon.

Jon Thomas Mott of Yellville and Robert Thomas Snow of Heber Springs

Mott and Snow are charged in separate cases with misdemeanor offenses related to the riot. They face counts of:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Using threatening language, or engaging in disorderly conduct in the Capitol

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings

Mott and Snow have each pleaded innocent to all charges and a trial has not been scheduled in either case. Both are out on bond.

Read more about the trial scheduled for Barnett and discussions of a trial for Stager from reporter Bill Bowden, and sign up for our crime and courts newsletter to stay up to date on the cases.