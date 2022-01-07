Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Have a responsibility

There seems to be some view that man is the victim of great natural forces, yet we must try to resist. Climate change/global warming is the current monster. Man alone is able to try to resist. There is no other.

Or is there? Nowadays it seems that few are taken seriously who believe that history is coming to a conclusion. This, however, is part of the Judeo-Christian belief once held by most Westerners.

According to scripture and tradition, man (Adam and Eve) was charged with tilling and keeping the garden (Earth). In view of this, we do have a responsibility toward the Earth. Ultimately, however, it is God's prerogative to direct the climate and solar system, and all things, great and small.

But of course, modern folks believe that this is a nice myth. If something is to be done, then "we" must do it. There is none other.

FRED SAWYER

Little Rock