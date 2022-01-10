Arkansas reports 4,308 new covid cases Sunday, maintaining rapid increase over previous weeks





The 4,308 new covid-19 cases logged in Arkansas on Sunday, a typically low reporting day in the state, still reflect a sharp increase over recent weeks, with the numbers double those of the previous Sunday and more than 10 times the number released two weeks ago, according to an Arkansas Department of Health report.





Active cases neared 60,000, reaching 59,579 as of Sunday -- the highest total recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The active-case count increased by 2,197 on Sunday. The state reported a rise of 1,421 active cases the previous Sunday and an increase of 91 on Dec. 26.

Nine more deaths from covid-19 were reported Sunday, for a total of 9,323 since early 2020. Deaths have increased by 127 since Jan. 2 and by 257 since Dec. 26.

Hospitalizations have more than doubled since Dec. 26, with 1,010 beds filled with covid-19 patients on Sunday. The Health Department reported an increase of 40 hospitalizations.

Ventilator usage has varied over the past two weeks, with 133 patients reported Sunday, 98 on Jan. 2 and 118 on Dec. 26.

No data on vaccinations was released Sunday.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that testing remained high in the state, with 12,000 PCR tests reported Sunday.

The first 450,000 of the 1.5 million rapid home tests recently purchased by the state were expected to arrive late Saturday, the Health Department previously reported. Distribution is expected to start today.

Pulaski County has led the state in new cases since Thursday, with 927. Washington County was second with 434, and Benton County had 307. There were 81 cases reported in correctional facilities.

In an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Hutchinson urged business owners in Arkansas to hold off on complying with a federal vaccination mandate.

The mandate, which goes into effect today, requires vaccinations for all employees of businesses with 100 or more workers. Another mandate requires vaccination for all health care workers at institutions that receive federal aid.





"They should wait until they get the [U.S.] Supreme Court decision," Hutchinson said Sunday, referring to legal challenges against the mandate for employers. "Of course, that is an individual business decision."

The Supreme Court on Friday started hearing arguments regarding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate. The mandate, Hutchinson said, should be struck down.

"Our employers in Arkansas, some make the decision that they ought to have a vaccine requirement in the workplace, and I support their ability to make that decision," Hutchinson said. "There shouldn't be a ban against that. But others make the decision that it's not necessary. Maybe they work in a more open environment or they have a risk of losing too many employees."











