State police: Little Rock man shot multiple times on I-630 in stable condition

A Little Rock man who was shot multiple times on Interstate 630 over the weekend is in stable condition, authorities said on Monday.

Shortly before 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Fredrick Taylor, 26, was shot multiple times while driving west near the Mississippi Street and Rodney Parham Road interchange, according to a news release from state police.

Witnesses said a rifle was fired from a separate vehicle as it passed Taylor, the release states.

The shooting snagged traffic traffic through the city for nearly four hours, according to information from police and the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them at (501) 618-8100.