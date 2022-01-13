With 12,990 new covid cases, Arkansas sets a record for 2nd day in a row

Almost 13,000 new covid-19 cases were reported Thursday, setting a daily record for the seventh time in two weeks as the omicron variant surges through the state.

There were 1,251 patients hospitalized with the virus, marking the fifth day of four-digit increases.

"Today we saw a record in testing and a record number of new cases," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media. "At-home tests are being distributed around the state as they are received, and they’re in high demand. We are expecting additional supplies based upon the state’s purchase of at-home tests."

For more information about how and where to get free at-home tests, visit arkansasonline.com/athome.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose to 79,348.

With the 12,990 cases added Thursday, Arkansas has had a cumulative of 653,789 cases since the pandemic began.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by 18 to 9,390.

