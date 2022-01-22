EDITORIAL: Another message sent

This administration is full of them: mixed messages as far as the eye can see.

Last year, President Biden sent Vice President Kamala Harris to Central America to tell people "Do not come." But most of what this administration does sends another message entirely.

CNN reports that the proposal to vaccinate migrants at the southern border is back in consideration at the White House. Migrants who are being detained by ICE are already offered vaccinations, if they want them. But the new proposal is to vaccinate migrants who are captured then released into the United States as they "wait on court hearings." Which is a phrase that should always have scare quotes.

The idea to vaccinate illegal migrants was supposedly debated in the West Wing last year, and top aides told the press it was shot down--because people in charge thought it would encourage more illegal immigration into the United States.

Why wouldn't it? Add free covid shots to the allure of the American Dream, and maybe even a lottery winning if you're separated from your kids, to the many other advantages of coming to this country. Even if you have to get here by breaking our laws.

But getting shot down once doesn't always kill a bad idea. This proposal is apparently back in play.

And another message is sent. More's the pity.