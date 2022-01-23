School choice empowers parents, students

Parents worth their salt want their children to thrive. As a parent to a beautiful, smart little girl, I want her to excel in life, which starts with a safe, loving home and a top-notch education.

Often I hear school administrators and educators lament that today's parents are not engaged in their child's scholastic development. Unfortunately, for many parents who are fighting for their child to have the best educational opportunities, they are forced to keep their child in a failing school simply because of financial contraints. Moving to a different neighborhood or enrolling in a private school is out of the question. Essentially, most parents have no choice.

Over the last two years, covid-19 has reaffirmed the need for parents across Arkansas to have the ability to make the best educational decisions for their children. Since no two children are the same, parents are the ones who best understand what works for their students.

For example, my niece flourished in the public school system where her mother teaches while her younger brother, who is on the autism spectrum, did not. My family chose to homeschool him (and he has flourished).

While the debate over mask mandates and the closing of schools continues, one truth has prevailed: Parents must have real choice for their child's education.

School choice provides opportunities for children to excel in an environment that is best suited for each of them. With school choice, families can research multiple options, then decide which education plan will meet their students' needs and allow them to grow to their full potential.

School choice also empowers parents and students to select from a variety of extracurricular activities and Advanced Placement courses that may not be available at the school district in which they reside. The availability of AP courses, a vibrant theater program, an exceptional workforce development plan, or graphic design instruction could be a driving force to attend a particular school, which could lead to life-changing learning opportunities to grow and prepare for college or the workforce.

School choice provides students from all demographic and socio-economic backgrounds with the same chance to excel in school, a fundamental right that all children deserve.

Arkansas ranks 38th in the nation for education, which means we must do better, and it begins with school choice. By empowering parents to make the best educational decisions for their child, whole communities benefit by becoming invested in the education marketplace. When schools compete with each other to offer the best education for children in their community, much like in business, innovation and change occurs--all to the benefit of the student.

As attorney general, I have been fervently fighting for school choice rights in this state. Last year, I asked the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a decision that allowed four school districts in the state to skirt Arkansas' school choice laws.

Specifically on my request, the appeals court ultimately reversed a lower court's decision to grant motions by school districts in Hope, Lafayette County, Junction City and Camden-Fairview to be excused from inter-district school-choice transfers of students because of conflicts with decades-old orders. The court agreed with me, and held that Arkansas can protect the right of parents to choose the school that is best for their child.

Also as attorney general, I led a 21-state coalition to support school choice through scholarships for religious schools at the United States Supreme Court. Arkansas has a history of supporting private school options, including religious schools, because we see the value in increasing educational opportunities and choices for students.

In no other system in this country do we tell citizens that they must shop, bank, or worship at a designated place because of their ZIP code. So why would we require that with a child's education?

As a seventh-generation Arkansan who grew up in our state's public education system where my mother taught elementary special education for 34 years, I strongly believe school choice allows each child the opportunity to grow and learn in a way that will promote success.

Strengthening the skills of the next generation should always be a priority, and I know that the implementation of school choice programs across the state is an important step to building a robust workforce and making Arkansas even better.

Leslie Rutledge is the attorney general of Arkansas.