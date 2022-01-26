Authorities ID woman whose body was found in Saline County

Authorities have identified a 48-year-old woman whose body was found Monday in Saline County.

Jennifer K. Keenzel of Sheridan was found dead in a wooded area, Capt. Ron Parsons of the Saline County sheriff's office said Wednesday. According to Parsons, investigators were still working to determine the cause of Keenzel’s death.

Authorities were first notified of the body's discovery around 1:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said. Keenzel didn't appear to have any gunshot or stab wounds, according to Parsons, and her body had been sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of her death.