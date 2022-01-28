Seek and you will find

Ever feel like the Lord is far away? Ever feel forsaken? I know how to fix that. I was in the Word this morning and read this, "One thing I ASK from the Lord, this only do I SEEK: that I may DWELL in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to GAZE on the beauty of the Lord and to SEEK Him in his temple" (Psalm 27:4). Wow, what a verse!

Ask...dwell...gaze...seek...all active words of pursuing and abiding in the Lord. David's heart wasn't God's building -- although he refers to the "house of the Lord" and "His temple" -- his desire was to know and be with the Lord!

David sounds like Moses in Psalm 27. "Be strong and take heart" (Psalm 27:14) matches Moses' words in Deuteronomy 31:7 and Joshua 1:6-9. His statements of "whom shall I fear" and "my heart will not fear" in Psalm 27:3 echo Moses' words of Deuteronomy 31:8. David's cry of not being forsaken in Psalm 27:9 matches Moses' reassurance that God will never forsake us (Deuteronomy 31:8; Joshua 1:5).

Why do I compare the two? Because even today, we should ask, dwell, gaze, seek, and remember the faith of these great heroes of the faith. One thing above all things they desired was to be with the Lord...to abide in Him. He is our sanctuary. He is our refuge. We are His dwelling place and His temple.

What one thing do you ask and seek from the Lord? Is it to dwell, gaze, and seek Him? If you could only do one thing, just one, what would it be? Would it be what Moses and David desired? Is this your deepest desire? I pray it is as you spend time with Him. Stop right now and ask, seek, gaze on His beauty, behold His glory, and worship the Lord. Jeremiah 29:13 says, "You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart."

"Christmas Songs are about Christ"

Does anyone else think it's sad when the radio stations go from playing nothing but Christmas songs to zero Christmas songs overnight? I know it's because Christmas is over, but I think they should at least attempt to wean us off of them slowly till summer. I guess Christmas songs wouldn't be as anticipated or cherished if they were played all year long.

Playing Christmas songs on the piano is also a favorite pastime of mine. I believe that Christmas songs are about Christ and holiday songs are about everything else. "O Little Town of Bethlehem" and "Away in a Manger" have a different theme than "Frosty the Snowman" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." Don't get me wrong, I like all the songs, but Christmas is about Christ, and Christmas songs are about Him as well.

Sometimes we mix a lot of fiction with the truths of Scripture. Maybe that's one reason people doubt the validity and inerrancy of Scripture so much? Whether it's mystical bunnies at Easter or little elves at Christmas, we must remember that Jesus isn't some fairy tale or mythical figure we bring out at certain holidays. His birth and death stories are genuine and bring hope to a lost and dying world.

There's an old story about a jeweler who asked someone buying a cross necklace, "Do you want a plain one or one with a little man on it?" That "little man" on the cross is Jesus. That little baby in the manger is Jesus. We must remember the central figure of Easter and Christmas -- Jesus, the Savior of the world.

Stephen Harrison is the former lead pastor of Family Church at White Hall. He is the new pastor of The Summit Church Saline County.

