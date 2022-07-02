MASTERSON ONLINE: Philosophical urology

As odd as it might sound to some, I always enjoy spending time with my urologist, Dr. Scott Ferguson of Harrison.

Truth be told, he strings relevant thoughts and words together so well he could easily have been a writer by trade (if he'd only settled for considerably less income).

You may recall the good doctor was the subject of a column a while back about the bizarre murder of crows that inexplicably began following above his car each morning from his home to his office. There, they would perch all day in a tree and wait for him to head back home.

But the other day, our conversation turned philosophical. We wound up sharing what we believe constitutes genuine enlightenment in the human animal (as opposed the grossly politicized version called "woke") and where society in general stands when it comes to achieving this state of being in 2022.

Neither of us held out much hope after agreeing that, in order for one to become truly enlightened and filled with spiritual insight about existence, one first must recognize the need to sacrifice personal material gain and embrace the advantage of sacrificing for others.

In other words, a person must first get outside their own selfishness and greed to acquire the immense spiritual insights gained by, say, the monks who take vows of poverty, as well as those who become aware enough in their hearts and minds to regularly place others above themselves.

"It's why the monks and others fully committed to their faith take a vow of poverty to begin with," he said.

How can anyone possibly become enlightened in this world, certainly in our materialistic culture, without losing the desire to gain more for themselves?

I don't have to tell you, valued readers, that millions across our nation today are clearly interested in only their wants, which seem never enough to satisfy, and only the opinions of those who fall into lockstep with their own.

Pockets of personal human sacrifice do remain in the name of seeking spiritual enlightenment. One section in last week's paper told the story of a regular pilgrimage in Spain by the spiritually driven.

There are such events worldwide of varying faiths. Mecca also leaps readily to mind.

The one with which I'm most familiar occurs each Holy Week in Chimayo, N.M., at the adobe Santuario de Chimayo Catholic Church. As many as 300,000 pilgrims trek the superheated desert highways to arrive in this charming community from towns such as Albuquerque, Taos and Santa Fe and from around the world.

They choose to come solely as a sign of sacrifice. In doing so, they demonstrate the desire to improve themselves spiritually above all else.

Dr. Ferguson and I agreed movements in this nation largely have headed during recent decades in the opposite direction, as more and more of us abandoned organized faith, and became self-centered and absorbed with gaining as many possessions as we can grab for ourselves.

If we'd just stop to analyze the reality that we are spiritual beings spending brief and uncertain periods in dense, ever-failing physical bodies, perhaps there could be a reawakening to the fact that none of us is our ears, noses or toes, but something unseen and of far grander potential.

Then doc and I regained consciousness back here in the real world and talked about the enlightenment of my prostate.

Reader from Uvalde

Reader Ira Sansom, who once lived in Uvalde, Texas (only slightly larger in population that here in Harrison), recently wrote to share his insights.

"I've sent you a couple of emails over the last few months, commenting on your articles. I didn't explain myself, though, and if you'll bear with me, I'll now explain.

"I'm new to Arkansas, having retired here a little over three years ago. I moved from Spicewood, Texas. I (we) had fallen in love with Arkansas after several vacations here and helping our daughter and family relocate here (Greenbrier) from California.

"My logic was that we wanted to live out our retirement years in a place that had trees, water, and frequent rain. Not to mention the raw beauty of the Ozarks.

"I'm also an avid news reader. Having failed at finding online news outlets to help me understand Arkansas, I finally subscribed to ADG and enjoy starting my days reading news on this handy iPad provided with my subscription, on which I am tapping out this message.

"Your offerings are my favorite and since you graciously responded to my previous messages, I feel like we have a 'connection,' however loose it might be.

"I should have further explained that my hometown is Uvalde, Texas. I'm 71 years old, a Republican, conservative, Southern Baptist, a college graduate, and a gun owner.

"While I didn't attend Robb Elementary, I visited the campus many times for Little League baseball practice. And my heart is broken over the events at Robb Elementary and the media frenzy that erupted in the aftermath. A distant relative was one of the victims.

"My motivation in writing is to add my name to the list of others who agree that military-style rifles have no place in non-military society.

"Ownership is too easy for these weapons and age 18 shouldn't be the age one can be acquired. Pistols can't be acquired until age 21; why is 18 OK for semiautomatic military-style rifles? Makes no logical sense to me.

"Add in the easy availability of extended-capacity magazines and you have the recipe for disaster. Not to mention the video games that glorify the use of these weapons. If you are 18 and can't wait to get your hands on one of these weapons, join the military where you are taught the actual destructive power of the AR-15.

"There you have it. Finally off my chest! Thank you, Mike, for what you do. I drive through Harrison weekly on my way to Berryville where my mother-in-law lives in a nursing home, usually stopping in at Neighbor's Mill for lunch. I hope to run into you and shake your hand, look you in the eye and let you know how much I appreciate what you do and for sharing your talent with us."

I'd like to meet you as well, Ira. Thanks for the kind words. Please keep me posted.

Drive-in cheapskates

I watched the Sonic Drive-In car hops bustling between cars in 95-degree heat the other day and a thought crossed my mind: I wonder how many customers in the comfort of their air-conditioned vehicles tip these busy folks?

So I conducted Mike's very own unscientific poll and asked several car hops what percentage gave them tips. The response I didn't expect was an average of just 25 percent!

Come on, people, the least you can do to show gratitude for their efforts to please you is an extra buck, right? Wouldn't that be what you and I would find fair at a minimum?

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

