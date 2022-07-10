Suspend the fuel levy

Two options are reportedly being considered to help relieve the pain of high fuel prices in Arkansas: A. Fuel tax holiday. B. Tax refund checks to all Arkansas taxpayers.

"B" will probably prevail because everybody would get a check, regardless of how much they spend on fuel. That's good politics.

I vote for "A," a fuel tax holiday. It directly helps those who suffer the most from high fuel prices. I don't drive much and would feel guilty to get a check intended to relieve my pain at the pump. The governor could, if he would take the time from his campaign for the GOP nomination for president, monitor fuel retailers and find ways to punish those who try to pocket the savings.

I can't do the math, but I imagine tax refund checks would contribute more to inflation than a fuel tax holiday would. Part of the state's surplus can be appropriated to make up the reduction in transportation funds resulting from a fuel tax holiday.

Of course, many drivers could help themselves and our environment--our planet--by trading gas-guzzlers for gas-sippers and other fuel-saving practices.

President Biden's call for a federal fuel tax holiday would be both good for consumers and good politics. If Congress approves it, that's a win for the good guys and gals. If GOPers block it, that makes the bad guys and gals look bad, which they are, which is a win for the good guys and gals.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville

Look at the sales tax

Instead of asking the Legislature to decrease income taxes, a move that will disproportionately help the more wealthy Arkansans, the governor should suggest a decrease to the state sales tax.

Arkansas has the nation's third highest sales tax at 9.48 percent and is only 0.07 of a percentage point from having the highest. A decrease in the sales tax would affect everyone and be a greater financial benefit to the poorer citizens.

The legislators have worked tirelessly to help the rich get richer; this may be the time to do something for the average person dealing with inflation.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Waiting in the wings

Be careful what you wish for. Scrutinize the man waiting in the wings, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

When we remove the one remaining obstruction to power for him, the road to Rome will be open for our newest strongman. He learned from Donald Trump and will gladly take over the task of daily feedings of middle America with its endless hunger for bile, name-calling, and vitriol. I believe he is the equal to Trump in lack of morals and absorbed self-centeredness. Check. But he is Trump's undisputed master in ruthless use of political power. If you think he would have allowed a lowly Secret Service agent to keep him from marching to power in the front of a political mob of brown-shirted hooligans, you don't know your man.

Just think, America will have its own Texas-sized tyrant to go with Russia's Putin, China's Xi, North Korea's Kim. Notice how Putin and Xi both changed the rules to allow themselves to stay in power as a first order of business.

The ability to get rid of, to ouster, to give the boot to any politician is the real secret to democracy.

Democracy worked back when Republicans were Americans and united with Democrats against Richard Milhouse Nixon for abuse of power. His vice president, Spiro T. Agnew, had already been pulled from his throne not by a mob but by the FBI and Justice Department for continuing to take bribes and kickbacks. Ah, them were good old days when most Republicans had the backbone of Elizabeth Cheney, a mere woman, with the courage to stand up and say the emperor has no clothes, a woman who refuses to follow a political pied piper and charlatan (the safe path), a woman who yelled "wolf" in time to save the village.

Never thought I'd say this: I wish we had Donald Trump back. At least he was too flawed to take over the country successfully, or run a gambling empire successfully, or run an airline successfully or sell steaks successfully ... oh well, the list is endless. At least he was doomed to stumble politically, eventually.

Just beware the man waiting in the wings. He is more ruthless, and he is no fool.

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke

The next movement

Hopefully, the next multi-decade pro-life movement will be to remove all weapons of war from the land.

We already have successfully kept some arms like hand grenades, .50-caliber machine guns and atom bombs off the streets. If we could get the right judges in place, maybe we could keep the smaller yet just as deadly military-grade small arms off the streets too.

Then all those babies will have a better chance of growing up.

STEVE BONNER

Hot Springs

On American deaths

Mr. Steve Owen wonders why nobody in America seems to care about the scores of people murdered by assault rifles, and posits that maybe a published photo of a dead child might prick some consciences. Mrs. Julia Randle also laments the death culture in America, resulting from drugs and guns.

Doesn't cause me any wonder at all. Any nation that can overlook the killing of over 63 million babies (fetuses, if you prefer), in 50 years is going to be a bit inured to death, no?

GREG STANFORD

White Hall

This says something

Requirements to become a licensed public school teacher in Arkansas: at least a bachelor's degree, complete a teacher preparation program, pass the Praxis Principles of Learning and Teaching exam, and pass a background check. Minimum required base salary: $36,000 a year.

Requirements to run for office of Arkansas state senator or representative: U.S. citizen, state resident for two years, resident of district for one year, senator be at least 25 years old, House of Representatives be at least 21 years old. Salary: $42,428 plus per diem.

JULIA FOSTER

Monticello