On truth and integrity

As Vladimir Putin has so brutally demonstrated, a dictator's government moves unfettered by facts. "Truth," rather than being established by independent rational scrutiny, becomes merely a narrative that the leader wants citizens to believe.

Of course, under Putin's rule, citizens have no meaningful avenue for protest when "truth" lacks fidelity to facts. Currently, merely making a statement contrary to Putin's dictates regarding the Ukraine war can lead to a 15-year prison term. Recently, teachers who dared to resist enforcing strict acquiescence to the propaganda have been fired.

This took time to develop. To avoid undue scrutiny, he gradually dismantled democracy over a 20-year period. There is now a refocusing of the educational system in Russia in which the students will be given a curriculum to internalize propaganda faithfully and patriotically and, most importantly, to maintain unquestioned loyalty to The Leader.

If that sounds like a nation you would like to live in, relax, forget about truth. Simply allow a leader that captures your loyalty to define truth for you. Your blind loyalty will be rewarded as long as you never doubt the "truth" you are told to believe. If you doubt this, just ask a "RINO" about their death threats. But remember, on this path, democracy, along with your freedom, will slowly disappear like a snowman melting in the spring sun.

No matter how divinely inspired a nation's Constitution might be, democracy always relies on a foundation of genuine truth-seeking and integrity in both the voting public and the politicians they elect.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

Keep abortions safe

I hope you can handle another letter concerning abortion rights. I'll never forget the conversation I had with my mother 50 years ago about abortions. She told me that women in her day would "sling a washtub to make their period start." In other words, hard physical labor resulting in a miscarriage.

Women will have abortions no matter what. Let's keep it safe.

PAT JONES

Sherwood

More accurate name

I find it ironic that Donald Trump tags anyone in the Republican Party that is not in complete lockstep with him as a RINO, Republican In Name Only.

Liz Cheney, Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Lindsey Graham and Bill Barr, to name a few, are all RINOs in Trump's world, and are perfect examples that this is not about traditional Republican values, as they all have consistently voted for them throughout their careers, to the frustration of most Democrats. In fact, I believe the biggest RINO in the room has consistently been Trump himself; and don't get me started on who was doing everything within his power to actually steal the 2020 election.

While RINO is certainly fitting, I believe a more accurate moniker for the former president and his enablers is AINO, American In Name Only.

RICK ARMELLINI

Eureka Springs

They think we're fools

The current administration and media must truly believe all American voters are stupid, ignorant fools. Why? Because they spin everything to fit their own agenda and expect everyone to believe it. Unfortunately, there are many who do believe their narratives.

For instance, there is no inflation. Wanna bet? Everything costs more, from gas to food, and isn't coming down. There is no recession. Really? The U.S. has experienced two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and that denotes a recession.

The southern U.S. border is secure. Hmmmm ... then why have more than 2 million illegals crossed it, overwhelming Border Patrol?

Jan. 6, 2021, is the worst tragedy in our history, according to the media and a committee. The "select committee" investigating it offers no one the opportunity to challenge their allegations. We are supposed to believe and trust their "witnesses" and their findings. Have any of you seen any of the videos and not have questions about the way things transpired?

Anyone with eyes can see the things that are happening right before our eyes. Yet the media and government expect us not to believe what we see. It's said if you tell a lie often enough people will believe it. Ever notice how the media and government spokespersons all repeat the same talking points verbatim? Sounds much like an echo chamber.

Gender, school curricula, pronouns, safety and simple logic have become anomalous.

I believe every member of Biden's Cabinet is totally inept at addressing the issues before them. No issue is resolved and whatever they do defies common sense. Obviously, this is purely intentional to promote their progressive agenda.

So, to all you Democrats and other voters who put this current administration in office, how's that working out for you?

LES BLEDSOE

North Little Rock

Anti-American tripe

Re "Exceptional Americanism": If I have to read more columns such as Philip Martin's apparently spontaneous, make-it-up-as-you go text of this title in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, I will surely have to cancel my subscription.

I hope that before you allow a statement such as "it is not unreasonable to suggest two causes of the Revolution were colonial dissatisfaction with assurances the British made to their American Indian allies that westward expansion would be limited, and the sneaking suspicion the end of the slave trade was imminent," I hope that someone would review with him any research he has conducted to indeed consider it reasonable to suggest such.

I can read that type of nonsense at any anti-American blog site. I do not need to subscribe to the ADG to suffer that. I know that Philip cannot cease to impress us with his knowledge of such topics as guitar chords and golf clubs, but this is out of bounds.

RICHARD RUNNING

Mabelvale