Authorities ID 2 men killed in I-30 pileup near Caddo Valley

Arkansas State Police have released the names of two people who were killed after a pileup that involved at least 20 vehicles on Interstate 30 near Caddo Valley last week.

Horace Butcher, 82, of Hensley was driving a tractor-trailer when he was fatally injured June 8, according to a preliminary report from state police.

Anthony Peoples of Hot Springs was 52-years-old, troopers said. The report does not indicate whether he was a driver.

A third person who died as a result of the wrecks, 65-year-old George Thomas Adamson III of Hope, was identified in a separate preliminary report from state police last week. Adamson was heading west on I-30 when he attempted to avoid another crash and his vehicle struck a tree.

At least 12 other people were injured, including drivers and passengers, according to the state police report.

The pileup started as a two-vehicle crash about 30 miles south of Hot Springs, which the Arkansas Department of Transportation said was a minor wreck. The crash led to a chain reaction of 20 vehicles crashing, including multiple 18-wheelers.

The preliminary fatality report said the multiple-vehicle crash occurred due to heavy rain and slower traffic caused by a previous wreck.