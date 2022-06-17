Solving the problem

In response to Karen Owings' letter, I wonder if your mother thought you were a burden she couldn't afford or wished she didn't have? Probably not, because you were raised to adulthood. You were not aborted.

Jesus Christ lifted women up everywhere he went. He told the woman caught in adultery, "Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more." He appeared first to women the morning he was resurrected and told them to go tell the men.

You want women to have rights, but kill them before they ever have a chance to live and experience their rights. I don't know why you see yourself as one of the "lesser people," but you are not. You were created in the image of God to have fellowship with him. That is what we, Christians, are wanting for all persons regardless of age, location or size. They all deserve a chance at life.

The answer is not to get pregnant in the first place. This is 2022; everyone should know what causes babies. If not, I think good, honest sex education could go a long way in preventing pregnancy. Let's promote that, not murder as a way of solving the problem, but if pregnancy still happens, support the mother and give her all the resources she needs to have a safe and successful delivery so that she can keep or adopt out the child to a family who desperately wants a child. That's what Christians are doing.

PHYLLIS FARISH

Bella Vista

About 'entitlements'

Every paycheck has deductions for Social Security and Medicare withheld. These are parts of the social safety net for Americans, but ones we fund. Recently, Sens. Rick Scott and Lindsey Graham have referred to these programs as "entitlements." They make no apologies for saying if the Republicans regain control of Congress they will seek to eliminate these "entitlements." You might say that these are not your senators, but the Republicans in Congress vote in lockstep, and rest assured your senators will be supporting these measures if they are Republican.

There are likely issues that you agree with your current representatives and senators on, but will these be among them? You need to critically evaluate how the dismantling of our social safety net will affect your family when it is time to vote.

REX FLAGG

Pocahontas

Supply and demand

I believe I am beginning to understand this "supply and demand" business. What happens is, when supply diminishes, the suppliers increase their margins considerably and thus demand that you pay more for the product.

Leland Duvall wrote that businesses have a utopian dream of selling less product for more money. He also opined that in the corporate world, there is no such thing as enough profit. Was he on to something?

LEE WADDELL

Clinton