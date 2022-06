Editor, The Commercial:

I want to take this time to say thank you for your support. I appreciate your votes, donations and help in canvassing the community and reaching our First Ward residents.

I am grateful for the opportunity that was provided for me to meet with you, talk to you and listen to you.

While the runoff election is over, we must continue our work. Let's unite our efforts for a Better Pine Bluff. The time is now. Thank you again.

Danny L. Walker,

Pine Bluff