In homes, churches

A recent letter to the editor suggested that social justice should be taught in our government schools as a cure for mass shootings. The writer went on to say that the principles of "social justice" are obviously not being taught in our homes and churches.

The writer seems to be completely ignorant of the fact that the government school's brand of social justice has been increasingly taught to students for the last half-century. It seems its curriculum and teachings are strongly supported by the material provided by Hollywood, media, and now social media. It is not just the bloody violence on the screen and the violent games, but it is also the depiction of broken families, perversion, and lone-wolf teenagers as the norm. That seems to be a recipe for mass shootings, not a cure for it.

We have sown this whirlwind; now it is harvest time. I believe true social justice starts with wisdom from God, individual responsibility for all the choices we make, and parents teaching individual responsibility to their children. Just in case you missed it, that was parents, not parent.

ALFORD DRINKWATER

Bigelow

Pertinent to ruling

I read an interesting thing, probably from an OB-GYN doctor, that I hadn't thought of, not being involved much in internal medicine, etc., but very pertinent to laws that do not allow for abortion even to save the life of the mother.

She pointed out that there are fetal conditions in early pregnancy that do not particularly impact the safety of the mother, but as time passes and the fetus grows greatly, there comes a time when the fetus so impacts the host/mother's well-being that it may lead to her death. I can imagine certain cardiac or renal situations where this could be an important factor.

Another reason why laymen, especially old male politicians, should not be passing such laws without professional and scientific input. Much like Trump and his response to covid.

I suppose someone is going to have to save a mother and then get the case either tried or thrown out in court.

Another thing of interest in Sunday's Democrat-Gazette: Friday evening there was a demonstration at our state Capitol against the Roe v. Wade decision involving about 200 people, and Saturday morning there was a rally to celebrate the Supreme Court decision. They showed a picture of only three young ladies (girls) who turned out at the Capitol.

What does that say? People like to sleep late on Saturday, of course, duh!

DOUGLAS E. YOUNG

Conway

Do we feel great yet?

Reversal of Roe v. Wade = MAGA.

Right. (Pun intended.)

DUANE BARBOUR

Little Rock

Property of the state

Following the United States Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs case, many states, such as Arkansas, have implemented or will adopt legislation which will result in the return of women to vestiges of the days when they had no rights and were property of men even to the extent that married women could not be raped by their husbands as a matter of law.

In Arkansas, women impregnated through incestuous relations or rape are now required by law to carry the fetus to term. It is fair to say that in the state of Arkansas, every woman's uterus is now the property of the state. It seems pro-big-government, anti-individual-liberty Republicans in the Arkansas General Assembly have given the state the ultimate control over each pregnancy, thus allowing Big Brother to participate in every OB-GYN exam-room decision.

Article 2 § 26 of the Arkansas Constitution prohibits slavery and involuntary servitude except as punishment for a crime. Today in Arkansas, women who have suffered an unwanted pregnancy have been condemned by statute to give birth irrespective of their choices in this personal and private matter.

We will need to re-create a modern form of the Underground Railroad first used in slavery days and transport pregnant women of limited means from the bondage states, such as Arkansas, to the free states where women can exercise their individual rights over their own bodies. This Underground Railroad system will need to provide financial assistance for food and lodging in addition to transportation and medical costs.

I urge all independent and liberty-loving Arkansans to contact Planned Parenthood to make contributions for the creation and support of an organized system for the delivery of pregnant women from the bondage states to a free state for medical care not dictated by their home state.

STUART W. HANKINS

North Little Rock