After the 2018 attack in Annapolis, Md., which killed five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper, an effort was put together to remember them, and all the other journalists who've fallen in the line of duty.

The Fallen Journalist Memorial Foundation is working to get a memorial built in Washington, D.C. next to the mall, between the Capitol and the Washington Monument. According to the foundation's website, its mission is to put together a memorial "that will serve as an enduring tribute to the reporters, photojournalists, producers, editors and others who have died while performing their jobs . . . . " The foundation's website is fallenjournalists.org

Former U.S. Representative David Dreier is leading the effort, and good luck to him. And the foundation's board of advisers reads like a Who's Who of American journalism.

Only private funds will be used to build this monument. We recommend the website above for those who'd like to donate. Brent Renaud of Little Rock, who was shot in Ukraine, was the first American journalist to die doing his work since those fallen journalists in Annapolis. You could even honor him with your gift.