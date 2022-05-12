For John Boozman

Ooh-wee. We'd bet not many people expected these kinds of TV commercials and radio spots in the Arkansas U.S. Senate primary this year. After all, this is a red state with a senior GOP senator who hasn't been in trouble, of any kind, that we can remember.

But to some, even John Boozman isn't conservative enough. We know how he feels. This might surprise, or even frighten, Gentle Reader, but there are those out there who don't consider this editorial column conservative enough for their tastes. You should see our email. We're not kidding.

But apparently John Boozman is conservative enough for Arkansas voters. They elected him twice.

He's conservative enough for the NRA's brass. They endorsed him.

He's conservative enough for the Family Research Council. Apparently that outfit has given him something called a True Blue Award, its top honor.

He's conservative enough for Arkansas Right to Life.

He's conservative enough to have been endorsed by Donald Trump, Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders--and not necessarily in that order of importance.

But more important than endorsements are the issues:

Sen. Boozman says Washington must get its financial house in order. He votes in favor of border security. He has voted to improve health care for veterans. He wants a simpler tax code. (Who doesn't?) He doesn't want a nuclear Iran. (Who does?)

John Boozman is the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee. And if Republicans take the Senate this fall, which they are expected to do, he could become the chairman. He also has a seat on Appropriations and Veterans Affairs, among others.

And he's doing important work in his position. He has sponsored legislation that would direct this country's government to collect evidence of war crimes in Ukraine. And he's been involved in important legislation on issues ranging from telehealth expansion to American energy independence.

Of all the comments swirling around the candidates in this race, this one put everything into perspective. About this race. About John Boozman. About Republican politics today:

Our reporters, in Sunday's editions, quoted Janine Parry, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas. When talking about Sen. Boozman and Donald Trump, she said: "I just can't think of two Republicans who are more different in their personal style. Their voting records aren't that different. It's not that Boozman has been much of a centrist politically, but he just tries not to be rude."

And isn't that what conservatives have been asking for? They want the policies of Donald Trump (mostly) without the personality baggage.

As far as John Boozman, he's conservative enough. He's also resolute, experienced, and polite enough.

That's why today we encourage voters in the Republican primary to vote FOR John Boozman in the U.S. Senate race.