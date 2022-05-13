A diet of distortions

Where did the anti-Trump bed-wetters and hissy-fitters go? Simple, they are the anti-Sarah bed-wetters and hissy-fitters. Having been fed a steady diet of distortion, omissions, and sometimes outright lies by the likes of CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post and even cartoonists such as the leftist John Deering, it's no wonder they revel in their mind-numbed "reality."

According to them, Sarah has no qualifications other than lying for the evil Trump. She's just as qualified for governor as the deity Obama was for president when he ran the first time! Also, soon Little Red Lying Hood (Psaki) will switch from lying for Biden to lying about Biden in her new job as cheerleader for the left. Of course this is fine with previously mentioned people.

FRED WILLIAMSON

Maumelle

Season in full swing

Arkansas has taken "the silly season" to Everest heights. There is a race to the finish to see who can "out-right" the other.

We have the nearsighted John Boozman running for re-election. His opponents are a gun-toting woman and an ex-football player, both of whom are so far to the right that their left legs are painfully short. Boozman is depending on Donald Trump and Tom Cotton to help him through, as well as Sarah Sanders and anyone else who will vote. No kissing babies, however, just tweaking tiny toes.

Oh, Sarah, going to save Arkansas from itself. Do something for schools like see that schools are politically and racially correct, and books are all about Mother, Father, Dick (oops, make that Richard), Jane, Puff and Spot. The word "woke" is put with the seven bad words in her world. (And I don't know if anyone can define "woke," besides it being very bad.)

That poor little rich boy French Hill will haul out Ol' Blue and head to the countryside to assure folks that he is really one of them.

All seem to have jumped on the pro-life bandwagon. I wonder if anyone will step up to the child-care system or food insufficiency for Arkansas families. There are more critical issues other than who gets an abortion.

GWENNETH PRICE-PICARD

Little Rock

Who's really a RINO

After earlier expressing my confusion on who should be called a RINO (Republican In Name Only) I came to understand who are the RINOs.

The name "Republican" implies that one supports and defends the republic. The attempted blocking of the lawful functioning of the republic on Jan. 6, 2021, was action against the republic.

If one acts against the republic, one cannot be a real Republican. If one supports the actions against the republic and claims to be a Republican, then one is really a RINO.

WILLIAM BARGER

Little Rock

World's 'sugar daddy'

Now that we are giving Ukraine an extra $35 billion, for a total of $46 billion, and with the majority of it going for more military weapons, it is time to analyze this unbelievable expenditure.

I and most Americans seemingly favor giving Ukraine all it needs for food and medicine. Why, however, do we have to be the world's "sugar daddy" by sending Ukraine billions more in military hardware while other nations send only a token amount? Since it isn't in our current military budget, we would probably borrow it from China since that is our leading lender and, of course, would have to pay it back with interest.

As a recent Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial pointed out, we are in effect fighting a proxy war there in which I believe there can be no winner.

The Russian people, I believe, did not want their leader, Vladimir Putin, to attack Ukraine, and reportedly many of Putin's military have refused to fight their own brothers on Ukrainian soil.

In my opinion, the United Nations should demand an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine. Yes, I know Russia sits on the UN Security Council and could veto the vote for such, but I doubt it would do so if 150 of the UN's nearly 200 members backed this demand. A time limit could then be adopted for a UN-assisted peace treaty.

Would it work? Maybe, maybe not, but it beats spending another $35 billion on nearly unlimited weapons which could only prolong the war, not win it.

As for those foolish congressional members who say "send Ukraine anything it wants so we don't have to fight Russia over here," Russia has made no statement that it desires to invade the United States. After all, Putin already has more than he can handle.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

So, about that plan ...

Last Tuesday, Amna Nawaz interviewed Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on "PBS News Hour" as representative of the Republican view on the Supreme Court leak. After a little back and forth, Nawaz asked if the state had any plans to deal with unwanted babies in general and babies with serious birth defects, the result of incest, and rape in particular. Rutledge spent a few minutes obfuscating.

When she paused to catch her breath, Nawaz asked again about having a plan. Rutledge replied yes, followed by bromides such as love, education ... nothing of substance. I'd really like to see the plan. Perhaps someone from the ADG could obtain it and write a summary for the paper's readers.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock