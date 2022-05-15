Endorsements so far

Here is a list of our endorsements in the May 24 primary so far: m FOR the library tax.

In November, voters in Little Rock overwhelmingly approved a 0.5-mill increase to the local property tax rate that supports the Central Arkansas Library System's operational budget.

Nate Coulter, the system's executive director, says the library is now following through on a pledge from that election by asking voters to lower their mills on the capital budget from 1.8 to 1.3 mills while reissuing bonds.

"During the fall campaign we told voters that if they would increase their property taxes for operating the library we could come back in 2022 with another proposal to lower their taxes dedicated to capital improvements," Mr. Coulter said in January, when discussing this current election. "To honor that commitment, we want to ask the city to put the capital millage on the regular primary ballot in May." Which the city did.

This doesn't happen every day. Please take advantage of it, Long-Suffering Taxpayer.

• Senator in the Republican primary: John Boozman.

He's got opponents on his right--his far right. But Senator Boozman seems Republican enough, conservative enough, for us. And for the NRA. And for Arkansas Right to Life. And the Family Research Council. And for Donald Trump, Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders--all of whom endorsed him. Also, he's conservative enough for Arkansas' voters, who keep re-electing him. Let's do it one more time.

• U.S. Representative in the 2nd District in the GOP primary: French Hill.

French Hill, a banker by trade, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015. Before that, he was a deputy assistant secretary of Treasury and senior White House aide to President George H.W. Bush. If, by chance, Congress can implement policies that take on inflation, record debt, the yearly deficit, bogus budgets, difficult trade deals and all these funding deadlines, it's going to need more people like French Hill. That is, people with his expertise.

• Lieutenant governor in the Republican primary: Leslie Rutledge.

The soon-to-be former attorney general of Arkansas has the experience necessary to be on deck in case the governor's job comes open unexpectedly.

• Attorney general in the Republican primary: Tim Griffin.

The soon-to-be former lieutenant governor keeps running for high office, and keeps winning, because Arkansans like how he performs in the job(s). This one, AG, is a tough one, and he showcases his plans for it.

• State treasurer in the GOP primary: Mat Pitsch.

Arkansans want a treasurer who has proven he can handle his own finances. And that would be enough to vote for Mat Pitsch. But as an EXTRA ADDED BONUS, as the cereal boxes used to say, he has the experience to handle this office.

• Secretary of state in the GOP primary: John Thurston.

He deserves re-election just for pulling off elections during a pandemic. But throw in his job at securing the Capitol during last year's riots, and it's clear he should get another four years.

• Prosecuting attorney in the 6th District (Pulaski and Perry counties): Will Jones.

Why is George Soros, the liberal billionaire, spending a lot of money to fund ads for his opponent? Central Arkansas can't have a soft-on-crime prosecutor. Not with what's going on these days. We need an experienced prosecutor, like Will Jones.