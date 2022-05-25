Russia’s list

Didn't Richard Nixon have an enemies list? It didn't do him much good, either.

According to dispatches, Russian authorities have banned nearly 1,000 Americans from entering the country. And the ban is permanent.

Apparently this ban is in retaliation for sanctions the American government has placed on Russia for its war in Ukraine.

So there, says Mother Russia.

Banned Americans include the president and vice president of the United States, for starters. And Hillary Clinton. Mike Pompeo. Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Mark Zuckerberg, Bret Stephens, and Morgan Freeman.

(Morgan Freeman?)

Also, former American politicians like John McCain, Harry Reid and Orrin Hatch.

Except . . . those three gentlemen no longer travel. They are deceased.

Which proves that Russian intel on which American politicians should be banned from visiting the country is about as good as Russian intel on anything else. For proof about how good, see the war in Ukraine.