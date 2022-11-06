Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE BOYS FROM BILOXI by John Grisham. Two childhood friends follow in their fathers' footsteps, which puts them on opposite sides of the law.

2. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

3. FAIRY TALE by Stephen King. A high school kid inherits a shed that is a portal to another world where good and evil are at war.

4. LONG SHADOWS by David Baldacci. The seventh book in the Memory Man series. Decker works with a new partner to investigate a double homicide.

5. DREAMLAND by Nicholas Sparks. Musicians from different backgrounds are attracted to each other, and a mother flees with her son from an abusive husband.

6. MAD HONEY by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. After returning to her hometown, Olivia McAfee's son gets accused of killing his crush.

7. THE MAZE by Nelson DeMille. The eighth book in the John Corey series. When a former lover offers him a job, Corey comes out of forced retirement to track a serial killer.

8. VERITY by Colleen Hoover. Lowen Ashleigh is hired by the husband of an injured writer to complete her popular series and uncovers a horrifying truth.

9. OUR MISSING HEARTS by Celeste Ng. Twelve-year-old Bird Gardner goes on a quest to find his mother, a Chinese American poet whose work he was taught to disavow.

10. LIBERATION DAY by George Saunders. A collection of nine short stories by the author of "Lincoln in the Bardo," which won the Man Booker Prize.

Nonfiction

1. BEYOND THE WAND by Tom Felton. The actor known for playing the villain Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies recounts his life on and off the set of the film series.

2. AND THERE WAS LIGHT by Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer portrays the life of Abraham Lincoln.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. MADLY, DEEPLY by Alan Rickman. The late stage and screen actor's diaries from 1993 to 2016; edited by Alan Taylor.

5. THE EXTRAORDINARY LIFE OF AN ORDINARY MAN by Paul Newman. The late movie star's memoir reveals intimate details about his personal relationships and professional rivalries; compiled and edited by David Rosenthal.

6. CONFIDENCE MAN by Maggie Haberman. The New York Times White House correspondent traces events from Donald Trump's rise in New York City through to his post-presidency.

7. WAXING ON by Ralph Macchio. The star of "Cobra Kai" discusses the personal and pop culture impact of "The Karate Kid."

8. KILLING THE LEGENDS by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The conservative commentator's Killing series profiles Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali.

9. BIBI by Benjamin Netanyahu. An autobiography by the former prime minister of Israel.

10. LIVE WIRE by Kelly Ripa. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host shares stories from her life on and off screen.

Paperback fiction

1. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

4. UGLY LOVE by Colleen Hoover.

5. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. EJACULATE RESPONSIBLY by Gabrielle Blair.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

5. EMPIRE OF PAIN by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Source: The New York Times