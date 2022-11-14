Country singer/songwriter Koe Wetzel sets May 13 concert at Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater

Country singer, songwriter, guitarist and producer Koe Wetzel will bring his “Road to Hell Paso” tour, with “special guests” Pecos & The Rooftops and The Cadillac Three, to Little Rock with a show May 13 at Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater, behind the River Market’s Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets — $34-$79 (plus taxes and fees) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Wetzel is touring in support of his latest album, “Hell Paso.” Visit riverconcerts.com for more information.

The concert was among a slate of performances announced Monday. Others included country band The Turnpike Troubadours and the Avett Brothers on Feb. 24, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena, as well as independent pop singer/songwriter on Ben Rector April 27 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.