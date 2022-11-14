On name-calling kids

First Corinthians says when I was a child I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child, but when I became a man I put away childish things. I quote this because there was a so-called teacher at an elementary school here in Jacksonville that reportedly called a young child the so-called n-word. Jesus called the child my child.

I would like to know if this woman graduated from high school or a junior college because I would think your universities here in Arkansas teach better than what this woman has learned. I have never understood the ignorance of grown folks calling others out of their name. Now I can see why our three grandkids called us in California to come get them out of the schools in Arkansas.

My retired military husband and I sold our home in California to come get our three grandkids out of Arkansas. All three were born in northern California. Oldest grandson is getting his Ph.D. in southern California, granddaughter is in the Air Force. Our grandson went in the Army and is now in real estate. I say this to let this so-called teacher know all Black kids are not bad, just like all white kids are not bad. God sits high and looks low, and he will be the judge of every man, woman and child.

Women like that woman make Satan happy because she is his child. Is name-calling supposed to hurt someone?

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville

What about the why?

There was a glaring omission in the recent editorial "Sorry Sights," about the misguided actions of Jan. 6 insurrectionists. The writer chose not to mention why these men reported attacking the U.S. Capitol: because Donald Trump called them to D.C. and directed them to the Capitol knowing many were armed and all were angry.

So let's be honest about what happens when people in authority lie and plot to advance their own malevolent ends to remain in power. If we can't be clear-eyed about what happened on Jan. 6 and why, it will most certainly happen again.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock