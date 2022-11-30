OPINION | NATE ALLEN: UALR transfer Johnson making most of on-court opportunity





FAYETTEVILLE -- Here's hoping whatever issue besets Davonte Davis detouring him from basketball resolves to his well being prompting Devo's Razorbacks return.

Devo, as all best know the Arkansas junior guard from Jacksonville, has cause to step away from the game, Coach Eric Musselman announced before the Razorbacks defeated the Troy Trojans 74-61 on Monday night at Walton Arena.

"Davonte Davis is taking some time away from basketball," Musselman announced pregame. "He has our full support during this time."

Asked postgame to amplify on Davis, Musselman replied, "I think we're just respecting Devo's privacy. Our thoughts are with him, and that's where it is right now."

In a program constantly shuffling in and out with transfers, Devo continues the constant, the lone 2022-23 returnee from the 2020-2021 freshman class.

Heralded, but perhaps the least heralded of fourth-year coach Musselman's 2020-2021 freshman class that in consecutive years delivered Moses Moody and Jaylin Williams to the NBA, Devo first surprised by winning the team's offseason dunk contest. He then stunned rocketing from benchwarmer to starter/defensive demon on the 25-7 Razorbacks advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight.

SEC Academic honor roll off the court, Devo played an integrally, joyful part of last season's 28-9 Elite Eight squad. He started the first six games for the currently 6-1 Razorbacks.

Senior forward Kamani Johnson, redshirting as a junior transfer via Arkansas-Little Rock when Davis arrived as a 2020-2021 freshman, and with Davis the only scholarship returnees from last season's Hogs, fills a leadership role.

Not pouting when not used at the 3-games Maui Invitational in the 80-54 victory over Louisville, the 90-87 loss to Creighton and the entire first half against San Diego State, Johnson exuded enthusiasm on the bench. Then against San Diego State he stepped up when his second-half number was called for 19 minutes including all five of overtime. Arkansas would not have attained overtime without Johnson's game-tying buzzer-beating putback of Anthony Black's shot closing regulation. Johnson's two free throws with three seconds left in OT iced it 78-74. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

"The thing that people have not talked about with Kamani against San Diego State he played phenomenal help defense," Musselman said. "He was always kind of in the right spot defensively. Obviously his putback and two free throws showed the mental toughness that he has to be able to sit for so long and come in and contribute."

Musselman didn't tarry using Johnson off the bench against Troy.

Ricky Council, 27 points, forward Makhi Mitchell, 14 points and nine rebounds, and point guard Black, 14 points, and eight boards, starred. But Johnson contributed eight points, three boards and key defense during his Razorbacks career high 32 minutes.

"Two weeks ago did anybody think Kamani was going to play 32 minutes?" Musselman asked rhetorically. "No, not even me. But he's doing a good job. When you play hard, you play minutes."



