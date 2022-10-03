We’ve said it before …

Watching The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore getting kneecapped last week by a tree limb as he stood (almost) in the hurricane for television's version of a cliche, we remember this short editorial, which we wrote about this time of the year back in 2018. Reprinted here in its entirety, for what it's worth:

"Some people don't have sense enough to come in out of the rain. We've been saying that since Dan Rather was doing his live shots from the beaches during hurricanes. It seemed every time a major, or not so major, hurricane threatened one of the coasts, Gunga Dan would parachute in from CBS headquarters and spend his time explaining rain in front of the cameras.

That was a while ago. But his TV heirs haven't given up the live shot.

The other day, as the third-worst storm in recorded history hit the Gulf Coast, we watched two CNN reporters dodge some sort of metal siding. As we used to say during Dan Rather's time, somebody, probably a TV reporter, is going to get beheaded on live television if these folks don't start using more sense."