Fun, free and a walk away

If not for the Third Friday Art Walk in Argenta, I would never have discovered Bang-up Betty.

Housed in a second-floor space above Ristorante Capeo (formerly occupied by Greg Thompson Fine Art), it's a light-filled shop with unique, good-humored and affordable gifts and jewelry mostly created by Arkansas artisans.

It's where you'll find hand-stamped and hand-cast jewelry, greeting cards, smart-alecky T-shirts, memorable stickers, charming enamel lapel pins, clothing, and other gifts that support local artists.

The important word here is "affordable." It's the kind of store that, while casually inspecting its shelves, you'll see something that specifically reminds you of a friend, a co-worker, a relative, a neighbor that you know will be delighted to have, even for no specific reason.

The best part: The price is right.

One of my go-to places in the store is a rack of stylish gently used women's fashions. "Where are you getting these?" I asked store owner and jewelry crafter Stacey Bowers. She smiled. "Out of my closet." Luckily, we wear the same size, and her taste is better than mine. It's like having a personal shopper.

In an interview witharhub.org, Bowers says she started Bang-up Betty (named after her cat) in 2013. "It started really small, just listing a few things on Etsy, doing little pop-ups, and I just really gradually grew it. I'm naturally a nervous have-a-backup-plan type of person, so it took me many years to feel comfortable enough to know: No, I've got this, this is what I want to do, this is what I need to do, and go all in and do it finally."

Her motivation? "I feel like Arkansas is just a place where everywhere has a small-town vibe and people want to come to see you in person and shop for things in person," she says. "I wanted a space to be like, 'Yeah, you can come down here to this store called Bang-up Betty and see everything. It's nice to finally have a showroom to exhibit my full collection."

And, like most venues on Third Friday Art Walk, Bang-up Betty welcomes visitors with well-behaved dogs. Like me, with mine.

Another favorite on the Walk, held from 5-8 p.m., is across the street at Argenta Library. Kathy Sama, the branch manager who handles the library's art exhibits, has an amazing eye; every display I've seen there has been revelatory, and the artist is almost always there, greeting visitors and happy to talk about the work.

Added attractions include the chance to enjoy a glass of wine, a tray of snacks, the company of welcoming staff members, and the chance to meet and greet fellow fans of locally produced art.

We also like to stop in at CustomXM, a digital and print marketing and design company at Seventh and Main streets that does everything from printing your company name on a bag to coordinating direct mail, social media, email and web campaigns. President Paul Strack, his son Michael Strack and daughter Amanda Strack, along with friendly canine companion Mottley, are welcoming to all and good company. Examples of the company's work are on display, and the snacks and adult beverages are terrific.

Other occasional Art Walk participants include Argenta Gallery, Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Argenta Counseling, North Little Rock Heritage Center, ACANSA Gallery, and the Thea Foundation. It's all free.

An Argenta Distric Art Walk Passport offers a reward for having a good time; it encourages visitors to collect stamps at every participating venue, then turn the passport in at the final stop and be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to Brood and Barley or Bang-Up Betty.

Want more? The same stretch of North Little Rock's Main Street offers Dogtown Throwdown on the second weekend of each month from April to October. From 4 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday, a couple of Main Street blocks kick out traffic to set up tables shaded by umbrellas, along with Baggo boads and other street games.

The area's many venues--among them Cregeen's, Skinny J's, Reno's Cafe, Brood and Barley, Four Quarter Bar (which serves poutine, which I fell in love with on a visit a few years ago to Montreal, as well as pulled pork hash, which you won't find on many other menus) and Crush Wine Bar--move service outside, allowing visitors to purchase eats and drinks, settle at one of the tables, and enjoy live music and people-watching.

I remain a huge fan of Second Friday Art Night across the river in Little Rock, with exhibit openings at The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square, live music upstairs and local beer downstairs at Historic Arkansas Museum (my favorite stop, especially when they're serving products from Jacksonville's Blade and Barrel Brewing Co.), Old State House Museum, and other participating venues in and around the River Market from 5-8 p.m.

But Argenta is closer to home. And you know where the heart is.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com