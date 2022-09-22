Makes me go 'hmmm'

I have seen the various campaign advertisements on TV featuring candidate for governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and one that stands out for me is her saying we'll prepare children for the workforce, not government dependency.

Does this imply that Sanders will forgo her "salary," aka "government dependency," should she be elected?

The salary for being governor in Arkansas is $151,838 per annum. That salary if donated, rejected, etc., could go into other coffers to help budgetary needs for the state.

These are the sort of things that make me go "hmmm."

RANDAL BERRY

Little Rock

Get them out of office

The Democrats must be defeated across the board in the coming election. I believe it is imperative that the GOP retake control of the House and Senate, and the White House in 2024, before the Dems destroy the country. It seems nothing but bad has happened since the 2020 election. The southern border is a disaster, the economy is a mess, the Afghan withdrawal was a fiasco, the opioid crisis has been joined by the fentanyl crisis, wackos and perverts fill the administration, people that hate this country are in charge of it ... is that enough? It seems the Democrats are so addicted to lying that they tell lies a 3-year-old could catch. The border is secure. Spending a trillion more dollars will fix inflation. Men can get pregnant ... but what is a man? A woman? Who knows?

I do know the leftist/progressive/liberal/Democrat crowd has got to go. Vote GOP as if your country depended on it; it does.

DAVID M. DICKEY

Sherwood

Threat to community

I, like Terry Snyder, am a lover of dogs. However, the argument that pit bulls are not inherently dangerous, only neglectful owners are dangerous, reminds me of the argument that "guns don't kill people, people kill people."

I would consider the pit bull breed to be the AR-15 of dogs. Some people seem to get great personal satisfaction from owning things that are inherently dangerous. I would even speculate that there is a high correlation between pit bull owners and AR-15 owners. But there is no constitutional amendment protecting ownership of animals that are dangerous to society. Common sense would dictate that a community's governing body is obligated to restrict the ownership of animals that pose a threat to members of the community.

PAUL SWEPSTON

Hot Springs