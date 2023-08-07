Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arrest made in early Monday Little Rock homicide resulting from a domestic dispute

by Ainsley Platt | Today at 3:30 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Little Rock police announced the arrest of a man in connection with a domestic altercation that left a woman dead early Monday morning.

Tadese Patrick, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, police said in a statement posted to their social media accounts, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The woman, the news release said, was Romisha Simmons, 26, who was found with “an apparent stab wound,” around 1:53 a.m. Monday morning at 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive. Simmons later died at an area hospital, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT