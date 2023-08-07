Arrest made in early Monday Little Rock homicide resulting from a domestic dispute

Little Rock police announced the arrest of a man in connection with a domestic altercation that left a woman dead early Monday morning.

Tadese Patrick, 31, was charged with first-degree murder, police said in a statement posted to their social media accounts, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The woman, the news release said, was Romisha Simmons, 26, who was found with “an apparent stab wound,” around 1:53 a.m. Monday morning at 7900 Scott Hamilton Drive. Simmons later died at an area hospital, police said.