



Waste of dollars

Editor, The Commercial:

Proposed Christmas bonuses for county employees this year total $654,000, yes, six hundred and fifty-four thousand dollars of your tax dollars. The county judge's Oct. 19 instructions were:

"Department Chiefs of Staff are eligible for the max $3,500 regardless of time." I suspect that provision was to ensure his own chief of staff received a bonus.

A review of submitted bonus amounts gives new meaning to "Feeding at the public trough." The county judge gives himself $3,600, his chief of staff $3,600, legislative assistant and secretary also $3,600 each. So much for his guidance.

A review of other departments shows elected officials giving themselves $3,600 and several employees not listed as a "Department Chief of Staff" the maximum $3,600. The Quorum Court agenda packet did not list proposed bonuses for all elected officials' departments so those amounts are not known. I will wager they will be similar to the others.

I am not opposed to a reasonable Christmas bonus for county employees. County employees, NOT elected officials who already are paid a tidy sum. But come on, $654,000.

If readers agree, let your Quorum Court JP know the waste of your tax dollars is OUTRAGEOUS!

Stuart Soffer,

White Hall



