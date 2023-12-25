Peace, joy and NIL money top everyone’s list

’Tis the day of Christmas and all through the state there is more love than hate, at least let’s hope so on this special date.

That means it is time for the annual Christmas list.

For Charles Robinson, the University of Arkansas Chancellor who has foresight and a plan for the future, four unanimous Board of Trustee meetings in 2024.

For Sam Pittman, head Razorback football coach who experienced his first season ever that included fan unhappiness, two more four-star recruits and a walk-on worthy of the Brandon Burlsworth Award. And more NIL money.

For Eric Musselman, the Hog basketball coach, a little faster rate of learning from his players about his overall scheme. And more NIL money.

For Dave Van Horn, the Razorback baseball guru, one more shot in the College World Series. And, of course, more NIL money.

For Hunter Yurachek, the Arkansas athletic director, a few more Learfield points and a lot more NIL dollars.

For Jeff Purinton, who leads Arkansas State athletics, and all his coaches, more growth and continued stability. And more NIL money.

For Chris Robinson, leader of UA-Pine Bluff athletics, and his staff, more SWAC championships. And more NIL money.

For Brad Teague and Central Arkansas, continued growth. And more NIL money.

Fo r D a r re l l Wa l ke r, UA-Little Rock’s head basketball coach, a Ohio Valley Tournament championship and his f irst trip to the NCAA Tournament. And some NIL money and continued success in the transfer portal.

For all the Arkansas members of the Great American Conference, continued football dominance and another national championship to go along with Harding University’s first ever earlier this month.

For my long-time friend Joe Kleine, continued success with Corky’s Ribs & BBQ , which has a new sports motif but the same great food.

For David Bazzel, Roger Scott, Justin Acri and everyone else at 103.7 The Buzz, my heartfelt thanks for letting this man tag along for so many years, and while I’m sure I’ll miss it, I knew it was time to step away.

For the Dallas Cowboys — happy wife, happy life — that long-awaited Super Bowl Championship.

For all of college athletics, some action by congress that will make every state equal when it comes to NIL and the transfer portal. And an organization to help control those things before they ruin college sports.

For all the college athletes who suddenly became wealthy because of the NIL, remember these three letters, IRS.

For the 1987 UALR Trojans who made it to the NIT Final Four, a great induction into the UALR Hall of Honor, and for someone to step up and take over this great event.

For the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, another great banquet for a great induction class.

For all the people at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette who work so hard to bring its subscribers a first-class, top-shelf newspaper, another year of breaking stories.

Included in that group, but special to me, is the sports staff who does so much more than anyone can realize even during periods when someone leaves and we are short-handed.

For my family, who isn’t getting together to celebrate the occasion for more than a week because someone (me) felt a cruise was necessary the week before Christmas, peace, love and joy.

For all my friends, and I’m blessed, more good times and more solving most of the world’s problems.

For all those not mentioned here that are living in the greatest state in the country, my home state, thanks for reading, Merry Christmas and may 2024 is the best year ever.



