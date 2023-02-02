Cheesesteak or ribs?

It'll be Philly cheesesteak taking on Kansas City barbecue; Rocky vs. Paul Rudd; fans who throw snowballs at Santa against the loudest fan base in the NFL.

The Eagles and the Chiefs will meet in Super Bowl 57 (we prefer our own numerals, thank you) in suburban Phoenix; the annual two-week season of feel-good stories, team trivia and over-hyped madness is upon us.

We'll consume it all, literally and figuratively.

According to Restaurantware, from beer to wings and nuts, the nation's mid-winter sports Thanksgiving has become a holiday in all but official status.

We'll drink about 325.5 million gallons of beer (say goodbye to Budweiser commercials this year and hello again to Coors Light and Miller Lite); roughly 14 billion burgers will be grilled by the 10 percent of Americans who'll fire up grills for the game; 19.4 million pounds of chips will be eaten (including 8.2 million pounds of tortilla chips); and 1.25 million chicken wings will be devoured.

One in seven Americans will order out, and 60 percent of that group will order pizza; roughly 139 million pounds of avocados will be used for guacamole, while 3.8 million pounds of popcorn and 2.5 million pounds of nuts will make the ultimate sacrifice on Super Bowl Sunday.

So, the City of Brotherly Love and the City of Fountains: "Fly, Eagles, Fly" or the tomahawk chop?

Whether your preference is cheese-steak or ribs, enjoy this American phenomenon. It doesn't get more American than the Super Bowl. After a bumpy '22, it's nice to have something purely American we all can share.