The belly rules the mind. So says a Spanish proverb.

When the smell of meat on the grill or biscuits in the oven hits the olfactory senses, all bets are off; the belly takes the wheel.

Food not only nourishes and keeps us upright for another stab at another day; it binds us. Culturally, spiritually, emotionally. It fills us up, every which way. Where else could a MAGA and an FOB find common ground other than at one of Arkansas' grand old steakhouse dives?

Lunch was quickly bumped to the front burner upon reading of the 2023 restaurant finalists for entry into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Twelve were named from all four corners of the state, and the new class will be revealed March 6 in Little Rock.

In our book, each is a worthy inductee. And each finalist represents the heart of its community, the best of it. Chefs who cook with love, to borrow a theme from a recent foodie film.

After all, how often do we associate our experiences in other places based on the quality of the food, of the dining experience? For most, it's likely close to 100 percent of the time. Even on a visit to Texarkana, Texas, one of the first things we're asked on our return: Where did you eat?

"Sure, the Eiffel Tower was something else, but the baguette at that little corner café . . ."

What higher honor is there than to be cooked for, or to be asked to cook for someone?

Spanish chef Jose Andres once described his attraction to cooking: "I realized very early the power of food to evoke memory, to bring people together, to transport you to other places, and I wanted to be a part of that."

A beautiful sentiment. And we concur. But we prefer one attributed to that late-great enigma, Orson Welles:

"Ask not what you can do for your country. Ask what's for lunch."