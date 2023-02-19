Souper successful

Editor, The Commercial:

On behalf of the board of directors for Neighbor to Neighbor, I would like to thank all the volunteers for their support of our recent Souper Bowl Fundraiser.

We had almost 50 different types of donated soups to choose from and raised funds to support our mission.

Under the leadership of our Executive Director Pat Tate, that money is used locally to provide lunches, monthly food bags, utility assistance, prescription assistance and clothing for those in need.

We also appreciate the monthly support from local churches and the generous donations we receive throughout the year.

Wendy Talbot, chief experience officer,

Jefferson Regional Medical Center