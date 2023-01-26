Mental illness in the workplace is a silent storm that is causing more damage than just financial loss. It's eroding our productivity, engagement, and overall well-being, like a ship losing its compass in rough seas.

According to the World Health Organization, depression alone results in more than 200 million lost workdays each year in the United States, costing us an estimated $200 billion annually in lost productivity. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. As leaders in our organizations, it's time we start recognizing and addressing this issue head-on, like shining a light on a dark corner. But where do we start?

First, let's eliminate the elephant in the room: the stigma surrounding mental illness. Let's build a culture of openness and support within our organizations by encouraging employees to speak openly about their mental health, and providing them with access to resources such as counseling services and employee assistance programs.

We can also invest in workplace wellness programs and create policies that promote work-life balance, like building sturdy foundations of a house, to prevent burnouts that are related to mental health. But it's not just about providing resources and policies, it's about providing education and awareness training. It's about creating an environment where employees feel safe discussing their mental health and know that they will be supported.

Leaders can also lead by example, encouraging self-care and promoting time off for mental health days, like the captain of the ship taking a break. We need to take a data-driven approach to track progress and make improvements by working with our human resources departments to analyze the costs of mental illness to our organizations.

Mental health is not just a "soft" issue, it's a business imperative. By taking a comprehensive approach to addressing mental illness in the workplace, we can not only make a real difference in the lives of our employees but also see a significant improvement in our overall organizational success. Like turning a ship around in the right direction. Let's make mental wellness a priority in the workplace; it's time to break the silence and change the narrative.

And let's not forget, the employees themselves also have a responsibility in maintaining their mental health and well-being; they need to take care of themselves, set boundaries and take time off when needed. Employees should also strive to understand their own mental health, identify triggers and warning signs, and have a plan in place for when things start to get overwhelming.

We all have a part to play in this, and we all have the power to make a difference. It's time to take action, break the silence and change how we approach this challenge. Together, we can create a supportive and empowering work environment, where mental health is not just acknowledged, but prioritized.

Additionally, organizations and employees can work together in promoting mental health in the workplace. This can involve regular check-ins, open-door policies, and employee-led initiatives to promote mental well-being.

The bottom line: Mental health should be treated with the same urgency and importance as physical health in the workplace. It is the responsibility of leaders, employees, and organizations to prioritize mental health and support each other in navigating the challenges that come with it.

Addressing mental illness in the workplace is not just a "nice-to-have" but a vital aspect of creating a productive, healthy and inclusive work environment. As leaders, employees and organizations, we have a duty to break the silence and deploy real solutions, by creating a culture of openness, providing access to resources and education, leading by example, and taking a data-driven approach to track progress.

Together we can prioritize mental wellness and make the workplace a safe and healthy place for everyone.

Christopher S. Dickie, who served as an Asa Hutchinson appointee to the Arkansas Alcohol and Drug Abuse Coordinating Council, is CEO at WellFi Health.