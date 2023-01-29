Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

DAYS INN, 406 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Jan. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloths was removed during time of inspection.

TERI FOODS INC., 902 River Road, Redfield. Date of inspection Jan. 23. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed counter top with some food debris. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 8101 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Jan. 24. Floors, especially under the shelves in the dry storage area, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observed some build up of debris on the vent hood. Vent hood should be cleaned.

NEIGHBOR TO NEIGHBOR INC., 1419 Pine St. Date of inspection Jan. 24. Chicken thawing in sheet pan over boxes of produce and beside ready to eat vegetables. Separate types of raw animal foods during storage preparation and display by using separate equipment for each type, arranging each type so that cross of each type is prevented and preparing each type at different time or in separate areas. Corrected. Informed manager and staff moved pan to a safe area.

MEXICO LINDO TAQUERIA, 4605 Dollarway Road. Date of opening inspection Jan. 24. Tall refrigerator by the prep cooler is not reaching ambient temperature of 41 degrees F or below. The refrigerator should not be used until it can hold food at an internal temperature of 41 degrees F or below. Okay to operate--permit given.

HANDY MART, 6605 U.S. 79 South. Date of inspection Jan. 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drinks stored directly on floor. Food must be stored six inch above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

MARGIE'S MALE TRANSITIONAL HOME, 5830 U.S. 65 S. Date of inspection Jan. 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or other events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Corrected. Gave guidelines to post. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Corrected. Gave manager sign to post. Refrigerator thermometer broken. Replace. No test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.