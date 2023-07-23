OTHERS SAY: Deep in the heart of Texas

A toddler, passed out from heat exhaustion and caught on a coil of barbed wire, pushed back without assistance by armed men. Desperate people denied water on orders from above, and left to die as a deterrent to others.

These aren't scenes from some UN observer report on a war zone, but details from a Texas state trooper's email to a supervisor, obtained by The Houston Chronicle, calling the force's border deployment "inhumane."

As always, Gov. Greg Abbott is couching his efforts in the language of anti-smuggling (despite the fact that the vast majority of smuggling takes place at official ports of entry) and insisting that he's being forced to take on a role that the federal government is neglecting. In reality he's trying to violently wrest away control over a key federal function, with little resistance.

Texas' approach is killing desperate people right under President Biden's nose. This is not an issue that the federal government can leave to the state, and it's only gotten this bad because Biden has refused to step in.