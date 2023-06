Librarians in battle

It's truly a sad day in Arkansas and American history when librarians, not state legislators, are fighting for our First Amendment rights.

For goodness' sake, people, if you don't want your children reading certain literature, supervise them instead of making the state do the job for you. Be parents to your children!

The government should never dictate what Americans can and cannot read. That's what fascist dictators do.

ANGELA EVELD

Eureka Springs