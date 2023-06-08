Deep condolences

Editor, The Commercial:

Open Public Letter of Condolences for Former 911 Dispatcher Halie Herron Ramirez:

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we gather today to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Halie Jade Herron Ramirez, a former Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) 911 Operator, who tragically transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Halie's untimely departure is a loss that is deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Halie's remarkable life was characterized by her unwavering commitment to serving others, even at great personal risk. It is with profound admiration that we recognize her brave and selfless act of attempting to render aid to a motorist along the interstate in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Sadly, it was during this heroic act that she sustained injuries that ultimately led to her passing. Halie's courage in the face of danger serves as a testament to her character and her unyielding dedication to helping those in need.

As the sheriff of Jefferson County, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the invaluable contributions Halie made during her time as a MECA 911 Operator. Her professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community were evident in every interaction she had. Halie's service leaves an indelible mark on the lives of those she assisted, and her absence will be deeply felt.

In this time of mourning, we extend our deepest sympathies and unwavering support to Halie's family. We recognize the profound grief they must be experiencing and offer our heartfelt condolences. We hope that they find solace in the knowledge that Halie's memory will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those she touched.

Memorial services to honor and celebrate Halie's life were scheduled for Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Fuller Hale-South Funeral Chapel. Following the service, interment was to take place in Graceland Cemetery. This gathering was to provide an opportunity for us to come together as a community and pay our respects to a young woman who embodied compassion, bravery, and selflessness.

Let us remember Halie Jade Herron Ramirez as an exemplary individual who made a difference in the lives of others. Her legacy will continue to inspire us to be kind, caring, and willing to go above and beyond for our fellow community members. May we honor her memory by continuing to serve and support one another.

In this time of grief, let us stand united, providing strength and comfort to one another. Together, we can find solace and healing.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr.,

Jefferson County