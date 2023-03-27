Resurrecting the past

So much was needed to bring Arkansas forward. Unfortunately, we got Sarah, whose first order of business as governor was to invoke executive orders, promoting laws which are either suppressive or oppressive. It appears they affect equal opportunities for non-whites, women, LGBTQ and children negatively. This new administration is not only making a mess, but creating a wrecking of democracy, civil and human rights.

However, she has help in this quest of making a ball of confusion. She has the support of her wrecking crew, the Arkansas Republican regime. They have joined forces to be punitive, racist, ungodly, and blatantly unjust. This is not just my opinion. It is written in Philippians 2: "Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility, value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others." I believe their selective religiosity is an affront to the true teachings of Christ.

This new religion of the Republican regime appears to be mean-spirited, evil and vindictive. They haven't learned from the past. But of course, true history is not their strong suit. As they move toward new Jim Crow laws, Black codes and segregation of public education, Arkansas makes history again. The South continues to sink in the mire of its past and resurrecting 1957.

DEBORAH SUTTLAR

Little Rock