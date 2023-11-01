The steel college

In 1974, Mississippi County residents voted for a tax increase to pay for construction of Mississippi County Community College. The county still had a population of more than 60,000, and the U.S. Air Force's base near Blytheville was going strong. Harry Smith was selected as the college's first president, and the school was accredited the next year by the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.

"In 1977, MCCC was awarded a $6 million grant to build the nation's first community college solar photovoltaic prototype," Jillian Hartley writes for the Central Arkansas Library System's Encyclopedia of Arkansas. "Although the solar panels never completely powered the college, the information gathered by the federal government was vital to the study of harnessing solar energy. The government cut funding in 1983, citing low productivity and cost of upkeep.

"The year 1983 was pivotal. Not only was the solar panel project discontinued, but Smith also retired. He was replaced by John Sullins. The tenure of Sullins brought about expansion of the main campus and an increase in the number of employees. Sullins retired in 2004 and was replaced by Robin Myers, a former vice president of instruction."

The county was steadily losing population due to mechanization of agriculture and other issues. Racial unrest led to boycotts and violence in 1970-71. Eaker Air Force Base closed in 1992. Mississippi County's population fell to 57,525 in 1990; 51,979 in 2000; 46,480 in 2010; and 40,685 in 2020.

Now, that population might be growing again as Mississippi County becomes the leading steel-producing county in America. What's now Arkansas Northeastern College is playing a role by training workers for the steel plants.

The steel era began when Nucor-Yamato finished its mill in the northern part of the county in 1987. Nucor Steel Arkansas began production at a nearby facility in 1992 and expanded in 1998. Nucor has spent $1 billion on upgrades just since 2018.

The steel boom in the southern part of the county is more recent. There was the 2017 opening of the $1.3 billion Big River Steel plant followed by a $716 million expansion in 2020. There's the current construction by U.S. Steel of a $3 billion mill, which represents the largest private capital investment in Arkansas history. Hybar, meanwhile, is beginning construction on a $700 million rebar plant on the edge of Osceola.

I'm having a fried pork chop for lunch at Mae's Grill in Blytheville with Christopher Heigle, the current ANC president. We're joined by Torriano Green, superintendent of the Osceola School District. They're telling me how the college and area school districts are partnering with the private sector to train the workforce the county needs.

"People are surprised when I tell them that average pay for our students leads the state," Heigle says. "We go to high schools across northeast Arkansas and point that out."

Indeed, a 2021 study by the Arkansas Department of Information Services and the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services found that average 2019 wages for 2014 ANC graduates were $61,343 even though the school only grants associate's degrees. That was followed among state schools by those holding bachelor's degrees from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville at $60,712; the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at $55,846; the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith at $52,433; and Arkansas Tech University at $51,883.

Green, a West Memphis native who spent a number of years in Nashville, Tenn., before coming home to Arkansas, says his district is being pushed hard by David Stickler, the Hybar founder. Stickler, who was instrumental in Big River Steel coming to Arkansas, once was described by Forbes as "the Steve Jobs of steel."

"He's an all-in guy," Green says. "He wants us to build stronger partnerships with the private sector and put steel labs in our schools. I appreciate that. Dave is committed to making this a better place to live. He will do what he has to do to make that happen. He wants his employees living here and not commuting from far away."

Mississippi County Community College merged with Cotton Boll Technical Institute in July 2003 to become ANC. Cotton Boll had opened in 1966 with campuses at Burdette and Paragould. With its main campus in Blytheville, ANC reached out to operate education centers at Burdette, Leachville and Osceola in Mississippi County, along with Paragould in Greene County.

ANC now offers what's known as the Steel Tech Academy. It's a two-year paid internship with the first year taking place during students' senior year in high school while attending ANC's Secondary Technical Center. The students attend ANC during the second year of the internship. Interns are immersed in steelmaking operations under the supervision of companies that partner with the program.

The initiative is open to students from school districts in Mississippi County along with those from East Poinsett County School District and Buffalo Island Central School District, which is partially in Craighead County. Courses include metallurgy, electricity, hydraulics, pneumatics and welding.

"We're committed to supplying the steel industry with what it needs," Heigle says. "We're working with the other community colleges in east Arkansas since the industry also needs employees from outside Mississippi County. We also like to take our staff to local school districts and let them tell us what they need. Then, we attempt to meet their needs. It's an exciting time. There's nowhere else I had rather be."

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.