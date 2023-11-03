The Southern Fried Podcast I Politics, education and public service with Victoria DeFrancesco Soto

This week, Rex chats with Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas, about the institution's accomplishments as it nears its 20th anniversary.

Rex and Dean Soto also dig into current developments in U.S. and state politics, the Clinton School's upcoming civic engagement index, and the importance of faculty research in higher education.

