The Southern Fried Podcast: Learning the ways of a Scout with Shanna Richardson

On this week's episode, Rex sits down with Shanna Richardson, CEO of the Little Rock-based Quapaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The two discuss Shanna's 23-year career with the Boy Scouts, and the different positions she has held in several U.S. cities.

Rex and Shanna also discuss the connections between the advantages of Arkansas' many outdoor offerings and the continued growth and success of the local Scout chapters, and the ways in which Shanna's family takes part in Scout activities and events.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Click here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.



