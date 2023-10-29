Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Oct. 29, 2023

Thank you for checking out "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Oct. 29, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The U.S. House of Representatives began October by ousting Kevin McCarthy as its speaker.

The chamber will enter next month with a new person holding the gavel.

Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson — a lesser-known member of the House Republican Conference — received unanimous support from his Republican colleagues during a vote last Wednesday.

Johnson begins his tenure with a list of issues needing swift congressional attention, including a plan for funding the government after Nov. 17.

STORY: With 'easy part' over, Arkansas’ U.S. House members look past speakership election

In Arkansas and across the nation, many eyes are already on next year's election.

Arkansas Democrats have two candidates looking to flip Republican-held congressional seats.

Retired Army Col. Marcus Jones of Little Rock is running against Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock.

In northwest Arkansas, Caitlin Draper of Fayetteville announced last Tuesday her candidacy for the 3rd Congressional District seat and her goal of defeating Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers.

STORY: Retired Army colonel eyes 2nd Congressional District seat

STORY: Fayetteville social worker to run against Womack for 3rd Congressional District seat

Finally, Womack received an award last week recognizing his approach to legislating.

With Honor Action — an organization dedicated to increasing the number of military veterans in public office — presented Womack with its Principles Before Politics award, saying the Rogers congressman has a history of putting his district and country above party goals.

Thank you for listening to this episode of "Arkies in the Beltway!" Stay up to date with all Arkansas news at arkansasonline.com.