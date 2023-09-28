OTHERS SAY: Resign, senator





New Jersey's Robert Menendez is entitled to the presumption of innocence (again). But after his latest federal indictment on bribery charges, he should not be entitled to continue to serve in the United States Senate.

Menendez should resign.

The cloud hanging over the senator will inevitably distract from his ability to put his constituents first. He should step down and focus his energy on mounting a credible defense.

However, Menendez said he is not going anywhere. During a news conference on Monday, he recounted his many accomplishments championing worthy causes and standing up for New Jersey residents, and declared he would be "exonerated."

But any good works are overshadowed by the disturbing picture of corruption alleged in the 39-page indictment. Prosecutors accused Menendez of abusing his power to benefit the government of Egypt and business associates in New Jersey in return for bribes that included hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, help buying a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a low-show job for his wife Nadine, who was also charged along with three associates.

Contrary to the bogus narrative pushed by so many Republican leaders, including Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department is not controlled by President Joe Biden, nor is it part of some so-called deep state. The career prosecutors in the Justice Department investigate cases regardless of political party, as seen by the indictments of Menendez, Hunter Biden, and Trump.

That's how justice should work.



