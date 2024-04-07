Actions there to see

So, Donald Trump is now selling Bibles, his favorite book, of which he has many that he reads all the time, so he says. While trying to quote from II Corinthians he said, "Two Corinthians," not "Second Corinthians." When this was pointed out to him, he blamed his note-writer for the mistake. When asked about his favorite passage he declined to answer. When asked what books he kept in his bedroom he mentioned two, neither of which was the Bible. It has also been reported that he frequently reads at night from "My New Order," a book of Adolf Hitler's speeches.

During his daily Bible readings there may be passages he missed. For instance, the ninth Commandment which says, "You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor." He does this, in my opinion, almost every time he opens his mouth or his computer. While most of us spent Easter Sunday in church and/or with our families, Trump spent his day posting 77 mostly disparaging tweets about everyone he dislikes, claiming that he was chosen by God, that his suffering is similar to that suffered by Jesus, and about the golf tournaments he won. His Easter message was not about peace and love, but a long, all-caps tirade against his so-called enemies, most of whom have no way to defend themselves.

Please do not misunderstand what I am saying. I am not saying that Trump is a Christian or not a Christian. The Bible says, "Judge not that you be judged." Only God knows. I am merely pointing out things he has said or has done, most of which do not reflect the values upheld by most Christians.

It is all out there. See it for yourself. I will not be voting for him.

HAROLD JOHNSON

Arkadelphia

Unworthy for office

When Arkansas' entire House delegation voted with Mike Johnson back in February to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, they proved themselves unworthy of the office they hold and the pledge they swore.

The gaggle we sent to Washington chose to deflect well-earned criticism of their collective failure to pass an adequate budget needed to humanely tighten security the entire length of our 2,000-mile-long southern border, as if that was their wish.

But why fix problems when you can use them to bludgeon the sitting president and advantage a former president who attempts, even to this day, to overthrow our democracy?

Watching our delegation is painful, particularly knowing that in the D.C. climate any representation we might wish for has been frozen in a contemporary Dark Ages, thanks to congressmen who prefer a president who genuflects before the murderous dictator Vladimir Putin.

In the meantime, the Republican-controlled House has persisted in denying Homeland Security resources it needs to address difficult conditions at our southern border.

Our entire congregational delegation has bought wholeheartedly into a cynical scheme meant to prepare for the grand entrance of their very own criminally charged presidential candidate, who will save "white" people from the masses hungering for opportunities and freedoms the entire Arkansas delegation threatens.

In its vote to ruin Mayorkas, Arkansas' delegation chose to deflect blame from themselves to a government servant rather than face their own persistent demolition of good governance.

Our failing congressional delegation chooses to ignore plausible solutions to the border crises they perpetuate by making certain to damage the Biden administration in order to advance the one person who has proved himself the greatest danger to this nation since the Civil War and the subsequent Jim Crow era.

BOB REYNOLDS

Conway

Martin has courage

I have never written a letter to the editor before because I don't really communicate by email, but I was dismayed to see two complaint letters about Philip Martin recently, and that gave me the impetus to write a supportive message.

I saved his column "Under the gun" from last year because I wanted to express gratitude for his courage (and yours as the editor) for speaking out in a meaningful way. I enjoy his book reviews and usually read his articles first before news even.

Thank you for your balanced and very fine newspaper.

GLENDA MOORE

Eureka Springs

The value of money

Working-class people struggle to pay bills; the cost of food, transportation and housing can be overwhelming. Inflation is nothing more than money losing its value. If you pay me $20 a hour and what I produce is worth $10 a hour, I devalue your money.

The government prints money, but people who produce give it value. A relationship exists between the amount of money printed and the value people give it; violating this in a negative way devalues money. We have gotten away with it in part because we import much from countries where labor is cheap and regulations are lax. We can because the dollar is the world's reserve currency, but this doesn't mean we should.

This may be the grandest Ponzi scheme the world has ever seen.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Fiscal responsibility

I just want to make sure I read correctly that the Airport Commission in Little Rock voted to posthumously award a $24,000 bonus to former executive director Bryan Malinowski after he died in a shootout with ATF agents (one of whom was injured) whilst trying to execute a search warrant for illegally purchased firearms.

I also managed to have a "productive year" without being involved in a shootout with federal agents if anyone feels like sending a bonus my way. I never want to hear another peep about fiscal responsibility or honor and respect for the rule of law from anyone in a position of power in this state, ever again.

JEFFREY BARNETT

Rogers