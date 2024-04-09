Deering went too far

We are fortunate to have a great state newspaper or newspad. I understand the need to serve the blue as well as red subscribers. It seems Mr. John Deering and Mr. John Brummett do their best to support anything Democrat. They never provide balance. All's fair.

But Deering has gone too far in his latest cartoon featuring Bigfoot, aliens and President Trump. Total disrespect and disgusting.

Mr. Deering, what did you hate most about President Trump--peace or prosperity? Did you dislike the secured border? Did you resent energy independence? How about a solid economy and much lower prices? Funded police? A strong military? International respect?

I would never ask you to change your political view. That would be most un-American. If you could simply raise your IQ to normal or average that would be an improvement. Then try to remember the common courtesy and respect you were probably taught as a child.

PATRICK MAGES

Little Rock

Society suffers harm

I read with great interest the letter from Chuck Anderson on April 2 titled "Stop state's bullying." I believe the letter-writer is wrong to conclude a person's "gender identity declarations harm absolutely no one whatsoever."

Men and women are men and women. Men are not women and women are not men. Sex is not amorphous, and gender identity is not variable in healthy people.

Transgender identity harms our society and individuals in many ways: The society is harmed because it is disordered, confuses young minds and leads to a misallocation of resources. The trans person is harmed because he or she is lying and being lied to and is not given the appropriate care to live a healthy and fulfilling life. The members of society are harmed because transgender ideology is a deadly scourge on our nation.

Female athletes are harmed when trans-identifying women injure them and steal their achievements on the court, field or track, and privacy in female locker rooms. Female inmates (whom are wards of the state) are harmed because they are assaulted, raped and impregnated by transgender women.

Advocates of transgender ideology need to be defeated by a steadfast people armed with facts, logic and Godly love. Love for the sinner and hatred of the sin.

JOSEPH G. BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

South Arkansas ball

I have read your paper for a number of years, and I like the way your paper covers high school baseball. But I don't like that the paper does not cover the southern part of the state. There are articles written about the teams in the north, but very little about teams from the south. There are several teams from the south that have very good ball clubs but are never mentioned in the paper.

I know that most of the money in Arkansas is up north, but us in southern Arkansas would like our teams to have some articles in the paper too. Tell Mr. Hall that he has many fans in the south and that he can do better than what's being done.

Thank you for listening to an ol' Southern boy's opinion.

HAROLD WALL

Rison