Trying to read the latest digital version of the Democrat-Gazette is terrible. Are you kidding? Who approved this debacle? What was wrong with the previous version?

I read the paper daily and now I am unsure I need the early morning aggravation of constantly adjusting the pages on the screen. We pay $39 a month for the paper and I recommend you pay each subscriber $39 a month for trying to read this monstrosity. Keep it up, and the Democrat-Gazette can join the long line of deceased newspapers.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

Unhappy with update

I want to say I do not like the way the paper comes up on my computer now. This wonderful update that was done is not so wonderful if you ask me. Oh, but you didn't ask me. I am a senior citizen and do not like that all too often changes are made, not with just the paper, but with everything. Leave it alone. App this. Download that.

Maybe I should just look at the TV stations online for my news.

PHYLLIS GRAVES

Bryant

On the free markets

Reading Tommy Foltz's opinion column titled "Show them the money," regarding the ESG (environmental, social justice and governance) investing position of the state treasurer is interesting.

I feel, however, that Mr. Foltz failed to include in his column much that is relevant to this issue, specifically the ability of large investment banks to discriminate against companies whose operations don't conform to the environmental and social justice philosophy of said investment companies.

One example is the issue of climate change, and how oil and gas companies have fallen out of favor with its proponents. Firearms manufacturers are another.

Mr. Foltz named three major international financiers as already blacklisted by Arkansas. These are perfect examples of the danger of ESG investing, as it doesn't take a stretch of the imagination to consider the possibility that banks might cut off the credit or otherwise punish companies out of favor with the ESG movement.

Capitalism requires free markets, with consumers determining who succeeds or fails. If companies are operating lawfully, they should have equal access--on equivalent terms--to capital markets. Their assigned social justice score should have no bearing.

JOHN DEWS

Hot Springs

Fund rest of the city

Rex Nelson is again promoting downtown Little Rock revitalization. Currently, the city is funding a master plan for the downtown area. We also contribute tax dollars to the Downtown Little Rock Partnership and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. We subsidize a rider-less yellow tourist trolley and pay ambassadors to help with cleanup and assist visitors.

Nelson wants even more tax money spent to boost downtown Little Rock with a canopy over Interstate 30 to create a deck park. He advocates for more police presence downtown, and a team of city employees to remove graffiti.

Nelson has joined real estate developer Jimmy Moses in a quest to get UALR to move its business school to downtown. A similar effort failed to get the culinary school to relocate there. Safety and adequate secure parking played a major role. And even though this master plan study says there are 50,000 parking spaces in the area, one must wonder just how many are safe.

If it were not for state and city tax subsidies, I believe Little Rock's downtown would be a ghost town. There's a reason there are only 4,400 residents even though 41,000 work there. Basic services are lacking. You have to drive out of downtown to shop for groceries, and most other basic necessities.

Meanwhile back in the real world of the other six wards in our city, we are concerned about potholes. We struggle to have enough code enforcement officers to monitor violations like a dump site on a major thoroughfare, or group homes in our residential neighborhoods. Our priorities are public safety and public works. These are our basic services.

For over 40 years city officials, politicians, real estate developers, and influencers have tried to revitalize the downtown area to the neglect of basic services for the rest of our city. Build it and they will come only works in the movies. If you want a "field of dreams" in downtown Little Rock, find someone other than taxpayers to build it.

DON SHELLABARGER

Little Rock