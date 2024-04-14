Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Running government

Someone in a letter to the Voices page a few weeks ago wondered if corporations and companies were the ones running the government. Well, they just might be.

In my opinion, this country has gone from being a capitalist government to a greedy capitalist government, and the Supreme Court in its infinite wisdom has declared that corporations and companies are people who can make unlimited decisions in our government concerning all the people, not just some of the people.

When it comes re-election time, I'm sure they know it's easier to get a million-dollar donation from one person than it is to get a dollar donation from a million working people. The person who donated the million dollars wants something in return for his money, as do the million workers who donated their dollar.

Who do you think is going to get their way?

The problem is every person is born with some greed in them. Some people are in a position to super-feed their greed, some just to feed their greed, but it seems the biggest majority are the recipients of the greedy who have no one or place to feed their greed on.

So the people with the most money to give away can control the government through big donations, so who do you think runs the government?

D.E. HUNTER

Benton