OPINION Guest column

How Cuba enchants, challenges visitors

Today at 1:49 a.m.

by MICHAEL DEAN ShelTON Special to the Democrat-Gazette

Cuba’s innate beauty is etched in the faces of its people. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Michael Dean Shelton)
Cuba’s innate beauty is etched in the faces of its people. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Michael Dean Shelton)


As a photographer I look for places to get lost in, to immerse myself within the culture and community. That is the primary reason why I was excited to be given the chance to photograph Cuba and her people for seven days this past February.

There's

Upcoming Events